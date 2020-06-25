New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The Health Ministry today said that a total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate is 57.43 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients.

"From limited COVID-19 tests in January, 2,07,871 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to more than 75 lakhs at 75,60,782," it stated.

It also informed that cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world's 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh.

With as many as 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country. Out of the total cases, 62,369 are active, 73,792 have been cured/discharged and 6,739 have died.

A central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on June 26-29 and will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19.

Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 70,390 cases. Out of these, 26,588 are active, 41,437 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,365 have died.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here.

"LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal said.

Tamil Nadu with 67,468 cases has the third most highest COVID-19 cases in the country. Among these, 28,839 are active, 37,763 have been cured/discharged and 866 have died.

Among other states, Gujarat has 28,943 COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 19,557 patients, Rajasthan has 16,009, West Bengal has 15,173, Madhya Pradesh has 12,448, Haryana has 12,010, Karnataka 10,118, Andhra Pradesh 10,331 and Telangana 10,444.

States and Union Territories having less than 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 are Assam (6,198), Bihar (8,209), Chhattisgarh (2,419), Jammu and Kashmir (6,422), Jharkhand (2,207), Kerala (3,603), Odisha (5,752), Punjab (4,627), Tripura (1,259) and Uttarakhand (2,623).

On the other hand, States and Union Territories having less than 1,000 cases are Andaman and Nicobar Islands (56), Arunachal Pradesh (158), Chandigarh (420), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (120), Goa (951), Himachal Pradesh (806), Ladakh (941), Manipur (970), Meghalaya (46), Mizoram (142), Nagaland (347), Puducherry (461) and Sikkim (84).

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the eBlood Services Mobile Application, in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), for easy access to blood in this critical time of coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, this initiative would help the people to get the blood on time just by registering on the application. Also, people can demand up to four units of blood.

"People who need blood can get registered on this app and know from where they will get blood. One can seek blood up to four units. The Indian Red Cross Society's blood banks will wait up to 12 hours for them," he said. (ANI)

