New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday morning after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227.

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November, of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday. The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.93 per cent while the recovery rate has further improved to 93.67 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 5,753 new COVID-19 cases, 4,060 recoveries and 50 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,80,208 There are 81,512 active cases in the state and 16,51,064 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,623.

As many as 873 new COVID-19 cases, 1,296 discharges, and 4 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Telangana, state Health Department.

Nine deaths and 466 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 71,256 including 65,102 recoveries, 4,368 active cases and 1,155 deaths.

Kerala recorded 5,254 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases in the state at 65,856. Total 4,94,664 recoveries have been reported so far, said Kerala Government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,62,213 There are 14,249 active cases and 8,41,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,938, as per the State Health Department.

Puducherry reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, 88 discharges. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,693 till date, including 559 active cases, 35,525 recoveries and 609 deaths, said Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

A total of 17 teachers and teaching staff test COVID-19 positive out of 5,671 samples tested in the rural area of Pune. More teachers and teaching staff to be tested, said Pune Zila Parishad Schools in rural areas of Pune are set to reopen from tomorrow following state govt guidelines.

Chandigarh today reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,671. A total of 15,317 patients recovered from the infection till date, the death toll at 260. Active cases stand at 1094, Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.

Punjab reported 710 new COVID-19 cases, 497 discharges and 19 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,46,346, including 1,35,008 recoveries and 4,614 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,724.

As many as 564 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 274 from Jammu division and 290 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 1,06,548 including 5,700 active cases, 99,219 recoveries, and 1,629 deaths, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka has reported 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 1,537 discharges and 13 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 8,73,046, including 8,36,505 discharges and 11,654 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,868.

Manipur has reported 383 new COVID-19 cases, 205 recovered cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 23,400 cases till date, including 20,018 discharged cases, 3,146 active cases & 236 deaths. The recovery rate is 85.54 per cent, said the Government of Manipur.

Mumbai has reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths today. Total cases here rise to 2,75,707, including 2,52,127 recoveries/discharges and 10,673 deaths. Active cases stand at 9,770. (ANI)

