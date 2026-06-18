India News

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked 12 years of the 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' campaign, declaring that India's cultural heritage is being preserved and carried forward with renewed vigour under this policy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted that acts like the repatriation of antiquities and the strengthening of spiritual and pilgrimage infrastructure continue to reconnect people with the country's timeless traditions.

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"India's cultural heritage is being preserved, celebrated and carried forward with renewed vigour. Guided by the vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', efforts ranging from the repatriation of antiquities to strengthening spiritual and pilgrimage infrastructure are reconnecting people with India's timeless traditions," said PM Modi.

Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also lauded the 12-year milestone of the 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' campaign on Thursday. In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that the vision of "development as well as heritage" has granted a new identity to India's faith, culture, and history.

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"Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, over the past 12 years, India has established new dimensions of development while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The vision of 'Development as well as Heritage' has given new identity to our faith, culture, and history. Unprecedented efforts have been made for the conservation of ancient heritage sites, the rejuvenation of pilgrimage centers, and elevating the glory of Indian civilization on the global stage," said CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

Sharma highlighted various initiatives of the campaign, such as the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham, and the growing global recognition of UNESCO World Heritage sites, and stated that these efforts have strengthened India's cultural consciousness.

"From the grand construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya to the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham, the divine and magnificent organization of Mahakumbh, and the growing global recognition of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, India's cultural consciousness has gained new energy and self-confidence.This era has been one of empowering India's cultural renaissance, national self-assurance, and the resolve for a developed India," added CM Sharma.

'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' aims to rapidly modernise the country while simultaneously preserving its historical and cultural roots.

According to the government of India, several key initiatives have focused on restoring iconic sites, improving visitor facilities, conserving ancient temples, and developing heritage cities and pilgrimage circuits. These programs, which aim to rejuvenate spiritual centres, aim to preserve India's historic character while enhancing public access and tourism potential.

The government of India highlighted substantial achievements under this campaign, such as the repatriation of 668 artefacts from abroad and the digitisation of one crore manuscripts and heritage records. Furthermore, under this campaign, the Mahakumbh 2025 recorded the participation of 66 crore devotees, making it the largest peaceful human gathering to date. (ANI)

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