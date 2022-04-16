New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 186.49 crores on Saturday, as per provisional reports till 7 pm informed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 11 lakh (11,05,917) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

A total of 1,04,04,352 doses of first dose and 1,00,08,183 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,78,75,850 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while 4,04,08,948 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the youth.

The age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,52,52,129 first dose of the vaccine and 47,26,25,895 second dose of the vaccine.

In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,28,50,082 and the same for the second dose stands at 18,67,75,288 doses.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,68,13,214 first doses of the vaccine and 11,63,43,336 second doses of the vaccine, as many as 1,34,01,795 precaution doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, India reported 975 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

