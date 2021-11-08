New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 crores, informed the Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare on Monday.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 1,08,47,23,042 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. This has been achieved through a total of 1,09,98,126 sessions.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 4 CRPF Personnal Killed, 13 Injured After Colleague Opens Fire at a Camp in Sukma.

More than 23 lakh (23,84,096) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,79,606 health care workers have received the first dose of which 92,69,660 were also administered the second dose of vaccine; 1,83,72,723 front line workers were administered the first dose out of which 1,60,37,946 have also received the second dose.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: Know Prize Money and How To Check Punjab Lottery Draw Winners’ List Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

In the age group of 18-44 years, 42,45,43,385 doses were administered as the first dose while 15,14,76,624 second doses were administered.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 17,63,88,452 people have received the first dose and 9,93,34,705 second doses have been administered whereas for people above 60 years, 11,06,32,907 received the first dose of which 6,82,87,034 have also been administered their second dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,451 new cases in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 134 consecutive days now.

The active caseload is presently at 1,42,826, which is the lowest in 262 days and it presently constitutes 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With the recovery of 13,204 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients increased to 3,37,63,104 and the country's recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.26 per cent remains less than two per cent for the last 45 days now.

Also, the daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.32 per cent and it has remained below two per cent for the last 35 days and below three per cent for 70 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 8,70,058 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted 61,60,71,949 cumulative tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)