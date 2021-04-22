New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 13.5 crores on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

According to the ministry, cumulatively, 13,53,46,729 vaccine doses have been administered, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Thursday.

These include 92,41,384 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,03,368 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,17,27,708 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 60,73,622 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,55,10,426 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 18,91,160 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,85,01,906 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 64,97,155 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

The ministry stated that over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-97 of the vaccination drive, 30,16,085 vaccine doses were given. Out of which 18,33,828 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,82,257 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine, it said.

Meanwhile, India registered 3,14,835 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 75.66 per cent of the new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 22,91,428. It now comprises 14.38 per cent of the country's total positive cases and a net incline of 1,33,890 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the national recovery rate is 84.46 per cent and the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.16 per cent.

As many as 2,104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)