New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 173.42 crores with the administration of over 44.68 lakh doses in the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"With the administration of more than 44.68 lakh doses (44,68,365) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.42 crores (1,73,42,62,440) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a release.

According to the health ministry, a total of 39,15,704 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, 54,69,127 doses to frontline workers, 82,58,894 doses to people over 60 years of age so far.

"In the age of 15-18 years old people, as many as 5,24,34,558 first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 1,64,08,841 second dose," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in India dropped to below 30,000, as the country logged 27,409 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 2.23 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 3.63 percent, the Ministry informed. (ANI)

