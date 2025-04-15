New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Over the past decade, India has undergone a transformation that has reshaped its global standing from a developing nation with potential to a powerhouse pushing boundaries across defence, space, and technology.

The Modi government's relentless focus on self-reliance, innovation, and technological advancement through initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' has propelled the nation into the elite echelons of cutting-edge technology and capabilities. By fostering a culture of indigenous research, strengthening public-private partnerships, and prioritizing strategic investments in science and technology, India is no longer just a participant but a pacesetter in the global arena.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 15: Leonardo da Vinci, Emma Watson, Ashleigh Gardner and Mandira Bedi - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 15.

This is not just a story of technological milestones; it's a story of ambition, global recognition, and India's irreversible march towards becoming a Vishwaguru.

Breakthroughs in Defense: Securing India's Future

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Karnam Malleswari in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Commends Olympic Medallist for Mentoring Young Athletes (See Pics).

India's defence sector has witnessed a paradigm shift, with the nation joining elite clubs through cutting-edge technologies that rival global superpowers. These milestones, driven by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and supported by the Modi government's focus on self-reliance, underscore India's readiness for modern warfare.

In a historic breakthrough, India recently successfully conducted trials of a laser-based directed energy weapon system capable of disabling fixed-wing and swarm drones. With this, India has entered an elite group of only four nations, alongside the United States, Russia, and China, that possess such advanced capability.

Also, in 2025, India will join the elite club of nations testing an Active-Cooled Scramjet for hypersonic missiles. The indigenous development of endothermic scramjet fuel, for the first time in India, jointly by DRDL and Industry, is central to this breakthrough.

In a very significant development, the DRDO in November 2024 test-fired the country's first long-range hypersonic missile that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads to a distance exceeding. The long-range missile is manoeuvrable and flies over five times the speed of sound. This is a historic moment, and this significant achievement has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.

In 2024, India joined the elite club of nations with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The successful Agni-V test with MIRV technology enhances India's ability and power to deploy multiple nuclear warheads on a single missile, striking different targets.

In 2023, India conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat, thereby elevating the country into the elite club of nations having Naval Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability.

In 2023, India joined the elite club of nations with a successful flight test of an indigenous Unmanned Ariel Vehicle. The successful flying demonstration of this autonomous stealth UAV is a testimony to the maturity of the technology readiness levels in the country.

In 2019, through Mission Shakti, India successfully tested an anti-satellite missile, destroying a live satellite in low Earth orbit. This feat placed India alongside the United States, Russia, and China as one of the few nations with demonstrated ASAT capabilities. This strategic achievement underscored India's ability to safeguard its space assets in an increasingly contested domain.

Soaring in Space: India's Cosmic Ambitions

India's space program, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has captivated the world with record-breaking missions and pioneering technologies. The Modi government's increased funding and reforms have propelled India into the elite ranks of spacefaring nations.

Recently, India successfully joined the elite group of four nations, demonstrating satellite docking and undocking technology thanks to ISRO's SpaDEx mission. The undocking process succeeded on the first attempt after over 120 simulations, showcasing India's advanced technological capabilities in space exploration.

In 2023, ISRO created history by being the first country to land on the Moon's South Pole. India has reached the South Pole of the Moon, which no country in the world has reached to date. This made India the fourth country in history to soft-land on the moon after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

In 2022, India became the sixth country in the world to have cryogenic engine manufacturing capabilities. India inaugurated its highly ambitious Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF), which will cater to the entire rocket manufacturing and assembly under one roof for the Indian Space Research Organisation.

In 2017, India became the first nation in the world to launch over a hundred satellites in one mission. ISRO continued to surprise the developed world with its out-of-the-box space missions, earning it a distinct position among space-faring nations. The country's workhorse PSLV, in its 39th flight (PSLV-C37), elegantly blazed through the blue skies and successfully deployed 104 satellites into the designated orbit, setting a new world record.

Beyond Defense and Space: A New Technological Frontier

India's ambitions extend to emerging domains, positioning it as a competitor among global tech leaders.

With the announcement of Semicon India, the nation has entered the race to become a semiconductor hub. Investments from global tech giants and partnerships place India among a few nations seriously competing in chip manufacturing.

By creating the National Mission for Quantum Technology and Applications (NMQTA) in 2020, India formally entered the race for quantum computing. To keep up with China and the United States. With over Rs 6,000 crore allocated to the initiative, the Modi government is aggressively backing next-gen tech to build future-ready capabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)