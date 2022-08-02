New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) India's exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to USD 35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to USD 31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday.

The imports in July went up to USD 66.26 billion from USD 46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

"Exports of USD 156.41 billion in first four months of the fiscal puts us on track to achieve USD 470 billion in the current fiscal comfortably," commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said while giving details about the trade data.

The trade deficit was USD 10.63 in July 2021.

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

As per the data, the gold imports almost halved to USD 2.37 billion in July compared to USD 4.2 billion a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)