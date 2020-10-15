New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India's exports increased 5.99 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Exports stood at USD 26.02 billion in September 2019.

The country's imports declined 19.6 per cent to USD 30.31 billion in September. It was USD 37.69 billion in the same month last year.

The trade deficit in September was USD 2.72 billion, compared to USD 11.67 billion in the year-ago month.

