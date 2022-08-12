New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India's exports rose by 2.14 per cent to USD 36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to USD 30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to USD 66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.

The trade deficit was USD 10.63 billion in July 2021.

Preliminary data released earlier this month had shown a 0.76 per cent contraction in exports at USD 35.24 billion for July against USD 35.51 billion in July 2021. The trade deficit was pegged at a record USD 31 billion in the month fuelled by over 70 per cent rise in crude oil imports.

