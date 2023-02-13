Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The first AC electric double-decker bus was inducted into the fleet of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

The General manager of BEST Lokesh Chandra said, "It's a historic moment for BEST to induct India's first AC electric double-decker Bus in its fleet."

He said that fulfilling the vision of green and clean mobility of PM Narendra Modi, these buses are inducted under the National National clean air Programme (NCAP) and will provide a world-class Travel Experience to Mumbaikars.

"Mumbaikars have to wait for some time as the Registration process is underway. We got our first bus in our fleets, and in some days we will get five more buses till March ends and 20 buses will be added," he added further.

The electric double-decker bus is fitted with live tracking devices, CCTV Cameras and a panic button for women's safety.

These buses will be 100 per cent digital with a tap-in and tap-out facility.

While during the time when the seating of 65 passengers is the maximum in a bus, the double-decker AC bus will carry 90 passengers.

This electric double-decker bus will reduce air pollution. The route of these buses will be South Mumbai, BKC Kurla, and Andheri and is believed to reduce the rush of commuters, with a normal fare. (ANI)

