New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Drawing attention to the net zero emissions target for the year 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India's focus is on green growth and green jobs.

"India has set a target of net zero till the year 2070. Now the focus of the country is on growth, on green jobs. And to achieve all these goals, the role of the environment ministry of every state is enormous," Modi said at the inauguration of the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conferencing.

Stressing on the need to maintain equilibrium with nature, the prime minister said the role of the environment ministries of the states in achieving these goals is of vital importance.

"I urge all environment ministers to promote a circular economy as much as possible in the states," Prime Minister Modi said.

These steps will significantly strengthen the solid waste management campaign and will free us from the clutches of single-use plastic, the prime minister said according to an official statement.

Throwing light on the groundwater issues, Modi said the states with abundant water are also facing water shortages nowadays.

The Prime Minister remarked that the challenges and measures like chemical-free natural farming, Amrit Sarovar and water security, are not limited to the individual departments and the environment department will also have to consider these as an equally pressing challenge.

"It is critical to work with a participative and integrated approach by the environment ministries. When the vision of the environment ministries changes, I am sure, nature will also be benefitted," he said.

Stressing that this work is not just limited to Information Department or the Education Department, the Prime Minister said that public awareness is another important aspect of protecting the environment.

"As you all are well aware that in the National Education Policy that has been implemented in the country, a lot of emphasis has been laid on experienced-based learning", Modi added.

The Prime Minister remarked that this campaign should be led by the Ministry of Environment.

This will create awareness about biodiversity among the children and will also plant the seeds of protecting the environment.

"Children who live in our coastal areas should also be taught how to protect the marine ecosystem. We have to make our children, and future generations sensitive toward the environment", the Prime Minister added.

The universities and laboratories of our states should give top priority to innovations related to environmental protection, following the mantra of Jai Anusandhan.

The Prime Minister also underlined the adoption of technology in protecting the environment. "Study and research on the conditions of forests in the forests are equally important", Modi added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed one and all to Ekta Nagar and the National Conference of Environment Ministers. The Prime Minister highlighted that the conference is being held when India is setting new goals for the next 25 years. Talking about the significance, the Prime Minister said that the holistic development of Ekta Nagar is a prime example of an environmental pilgrimage when it comes to forests, water conservation, tourism and our tribal brothers and sisters.

Giving examples of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and LiFE movement, the Prime Minister remarked that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.

The Prime Minister said, "Today's new India is moving ahead with new thinking, new approach." The Prime Minister further went on to add that India is a rapidly developing economy, and it is continuously strengthening its ecology as well. "Our forest cover has increased and wetlands are also expanding rapidly", he added.

The Prime Minister remarked that today the world is joining India because of its track record of fulfilling its commitments. "Gir lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers over the years. New excitement has returned from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago", the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

