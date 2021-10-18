New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India's future growth depends on a science-driven economy.

Addressing an interactive session on "Role of Research Technology and Start-ups in Blue Economy" at the inaugural session of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "It is also an occasion to plan for the next 25 years with the conscious realization that science and technology are going to be the main currency for the inclusive growth of India."

Singh further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his stature as the world's most popular leader has accorded extraordinary esteem to India, which was never forthcoming in the earlier decades.

"Significantly, PM Modi has a special aptitude for science-driven developments, which has enabled all the scientific programmes to concentrate on applications which are relevant to the life of the common man," he said.

India's blue economy is understood as a subset of the national economy comprising of an entire ocean resources system and human-made economic infrastructure in marine, maritime, and onshore coastal zones within the country's legal jurisdiction, Singh said.

He added that it aids the production of goods and services that have clear linkages with economic growth, environmental sustainability and national security.

"The blue economy is a vast socio-economic opportunity for coastal nations like India to utilize ocean resources for societal benefit responsibly," the MoS added.

Referring to the term "Earth Sciences" as one which includes a study of earth's atmosphere and the water flowing on and beneath the surface and also the earth's seas and oceans, Singh said, "India's oceans are our treasures and therefore the 'Deep Ocean Mission' initiated by the PM Modi-led government heralds yet another horizon to harness various resources to enrich the 'Blue Economy'."

Emphasising the need to reach out to the stakeholders across the sections, Singh reminded that connecting the industry is one of the themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and it is, therefore, important to ensure that the indigenous Startups or the Swadeshi Start-ups actively participate in the programme.

With its vast scientific acumen and natural resources, Singh said, the Ministry of Earth Science has been catering to various needs of common people ranging from agro-meteorological services to conversion of saltwater into sweet water through indigenous technology.

In the times to come, the Minister said, the marine pollution is going to pose a formidable challenge and denudation of the coast will add to the erosion of the coastal land.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has developed an innovative technology from the coast of Pondicherry and it can be strengthened in further areas as well, he informed. (ANI)

