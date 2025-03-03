New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing his 'The Ranveer Show', subject to him furnishing an undertaking that his podcasts will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch.

The apex court said that Allahbadia is permitted to resume his show as the livelihood of 280 employees depends on its telecast.

The influencer had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking the lifting of one part of the order which restricted him from airing his shows.

The apex court today extended the interim protection granted to him from arrest in the FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam.

The Supreme Court noted that Attorney General and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that some regulations may be required to prevent the telecast or airing of programmes that are not acceptable in terms of our society's known moral standards.

The top court asked the Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, to deliberate on and suggest some measures that would not impinge on the fundamental right of free speech and expression but would be effective enough to ensure that they are within the bounds of Article 19(4).

Any draft regulatory measure in this regard can then be put in the public domain to invite suggestions from stakeholders before taking any legislative or judicial measure in this regard, the Supreme Court said. (ANI)

