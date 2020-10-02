New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India's merchandise exports registered a 5.27 per cent growth in September this year going from USD 26.02 billion in September 2019 to USD 27.40 billion.

According to preliminary data for September for India's merchandise trade released on Friday by Commerce and Industry Ministry, India's merchandise imports in September 2020 was USD 30.31 billion, as compared to USD 37.69 billion in September 2019, a decline of 19.60 per cent.

"India's merchandise exports in September 2020 were USD 27.40 billion, as compared to USD 26.02 billion in September 2019, showing a positive growth of 5.27 per cent," the Ministry said in a release.

It said that India is net importer in September 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 2.91 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.67 billion in September 2019, a substantial improvement of 75.06 per cent.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2020 was USD 21.11 billion, as compared to USD 19 billion in September 2019, a growth of 11.12 per cent.

Non-oil and non-gold imports were USD 21.80 billion in September 2020, as compared to their import of USD 25.14 billion in September 2019, a negative growth of 13.29 per cent.

The release said that top five commodities of export which have recorded positive growth during September 2020 vis-a-vis September 2019 are: other cereals (304.71 per cent), iron ore (109.52 per cent), rice (92.44 per cent), oil meals (43.90 per cent), carpet (42.89 per cent).

Top five commodity groups of import showing negative growth in September 2020 over the corresponding month of last year are: silver (-93.92 per cent), cotton raw and waste (-82.02 per cent), newsprint (-62.44 per cent), gold (-52.85 per cent) and transport equipment (-47.08 per cent).

The Ministry said that exports during April-September 2020-21 were USD 125.06 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 21.43 per cent over the same period last year.

Merchandise imports during April-September 2020-21 were USD 148.69 billion, as compared to USD 248.08 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 40.06 per cent.

"In September 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 23.81 billion, registering a positive growth of 5.44 per cent over September 2019. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-September 2020-21 was USD 104.35 billion, as compared to USD 118.65 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 12.05 per cent," it added. (ANI)

