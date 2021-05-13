New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): With 3,62,727 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, about 15,000 more than the previous day.

As per the Union health ministry, as many as 348,421 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Over the last two weeks, grim records were set in daily new cases and deaths. On May 7, 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases were recorded -- India's highest single-day spike. It was also the highest single-day spike recorded globally.

In the following days, fresh daily cases dropped to as low as 3,29,942 (May 11) but have risen slightly since.

Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths saw a slight dip after the highest single-day figure of 4,205 was recorded yesterday. 4,120 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Active cases also saw a drop for two consecutive days on May 11 and May 12 after a gap of 61 days.

The trend, however, did not continue today as 3,52,181 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours against 3,62,727 fresh cases.

A total of 2,33,40,938 positive cases have been reported in the country so far, including 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)

