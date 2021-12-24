New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India reported 358 cases of Omicron variant so far, as per a bulletin released by Ministry of health and family welfare.

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,650 new cases of COVID-19.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Series Teased Online, Likely To Debut on January 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, 7,051 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3.42 crore (3,42,15,977).

At 0.57 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 81 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.59%) has been less than 1 per cent for the past 40 days.

Also Read | Night Curfew in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions from December 25 Amid Omicron Scare.

India's active caseload currently stands at 77,516. The active cases stand at 0.22 per cent, which is lowest since March, are less than 1 per cent of total cases.

So far, 66.98 crore tests have been conducted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)