Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addressed the Valedictory Session at the 15th edition of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi on Sunday.

"The country's culture was remarkable in that its thought leaders never advocated exclusiveness," he said while addressing the session.

He further said that the thought leaders suggested that extraordinary brilliance, power, energy, beauty and capability anywhere, be viewed as a manifestation of the splendour of the Supreme Spirit.

"This heritage encouraged us to consider wisdom, knowledge, science and monuments of the mind as the common heritage of all mankind. We must learn and share with each other," he said.

The Governor said that mobility was changing at an exponential rate and would continue to do so at a much faster speed in the future. He suggested that for sustainable urban mobility to become a part of the development process, quick decision-making and successful implementation were essential.

He called for the engagement of all stakeholders to ensure this. Expressing deep satisfaction at the Conference being organised in Kochi, he hoped that it had led to the sharing of experiences and the generation of new ideas which would help create sustainable, Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility.

The Governor reiterated that inclusivity was the key to ensuring mobility led to sustainable urban transport. He urged that one should see the welfare of others in one's own welfare.

UMI 2023 - Delhi was jointly launched by the Governor and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore on the theme - 'Integrated and Resilient Urban Transport'. The Awards for 'Excellence in Urban Transport' were also distributed at the function. (ANI)

