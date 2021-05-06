New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In yet another achievement, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 16.48 crore doses till today. More than 2.62 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were inoculated on Thursday till 8 pm.

The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has come into force from May 1, 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

2,62,932 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/Union Territories (UT).

The total of 16,48,76,248 administered doses includes 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding to the list, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered with their first dose and 75,36,320 FLWs were administered their second jab.

Mounting up, 11,64,076 persons between 18-44 years of age group were inoculated with their first dose.

Further, 5,42,89,107 persons between 45-60 years were given their first jab and 53,44,986 persons between 45-60 years were given their second jab.

Also, 5,33,18,278 persons above 60 years were given their first shot of vaccine and 1,35,72,868 persons above 60 years were given their second shot of vaccine.

As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (May 6, 2021), a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given. 10,24,548 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,73,982 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. (ANI)

