New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Indigenous knowledge system should be revived to build a sustainable future for the next generation, said noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Friday.

Addressing the fourth International Conference on Sustainability Education, Singh, popularly known as the "waterman of India", said the Indian traditional system has sustainable knowledge.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Sex Scandal: Odnaadi NGO Calls for Procession on September 10 in Solidarity With Minor Victims.

"We must make use of it to build a better and sustainable future for our children. Firstly, the Indian indigenous knowledge system should be revived and secondly population growth should be controlled," he said.

The conference, organised by Mobius Foundation, an NGO, had UNESCO, UNEP, Center for Environment Education, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE, Copenhagen), The Climate Reality Project India, The Energy and Resource Institute, and WWF India, among many others as partners.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Colleague Pumps Air Into His Rectum 'For Fun' in Satna; Accused Arrested.

"Today, Education has the crucial responsibility of raising the next generation who are empathetic to nature and work in harmony with it," said Neerja Sekhar, the additional secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Themed "Building Connections and Partnerships for Sustainable Future", the two-day conference saw the participation of over 300 multi-disciplinary and diverse groups of stakeholders.

"Sustainability education has the potential to be a major catalyst and transformative agent in making the world a more sustainable place to live. Alongside, partnerships hold the potential to become a viable mechanism to strengthen sustainability education in a way that complements our actions," said Ram Boojh, the CEO of Mobius Foundation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)