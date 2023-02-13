New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint venture between India and Russia, has established all facilities to commence production of indigenised assault rifle at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Monday.

IRRPL is a joint venture company established for indigenous production of AK-203 rifles.

"IRRPL has established all facilities to commence production of indigenised assault rifle at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh. The rifles are currently under manufacturing and testing stage," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written response in Rajya Sabha.

Indigenisation of AK-203 rifles will lead to self sufficiency in respect of Assault Rifles for Indian Defence Forces, which is in the spirit of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", he said.

In response to a query on the cost of procurement of Indian Air Force One aeroplanes, the minister said, "No information in this matter can be disclosed".

In a written response to another question on whether the government is planning to reduce the area of safety zone around military installations so that farmers and landowners can utilize the land more judiciously, Bhatt said, "Ministry of Defence vide letter No. 11026/20/2011/D(Lands) dated 23.12.2022 has reduced the restricted zone around the periphery of defence establishment from 100 metres to 50 metres at various locations listed in the said letter. For locations not listed in the ibid letter the restricted distance has been kept unchanged in light of security concerns".

"NOC from Local Military Authority is required for carrying out construction activities within the restricted zone," he said.

In a written response to another question, the minister said "the Indian Navy has opened all branches to women at graduate level entries".

In the various branches, the number of women applicants are -- executive (3,941), engineering (360), electrical (652), and education (411), according to information shared in the response.

Shortlisting of applicants by the Services Selection Board (SSB) is in progress, the reply said.

