India News | IndiGo Becomes First Airline to Commence Operations from Noida International Airport

Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): IndiGo commenced flight operations from the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, becoming the first airline to operate from the National Capital Region's newest airport.

According to an IndiGo release, the first flight arrived at NIA from Lucknow this morning, while the first departure was to Bengaluru shortly thereafter.

Also Read | State Bank of India Stock Update: Shares of SBIN Gain 0.94% in Morning Trade.

Launching operations to and from NIA marks a significant milestone for IndiGo in further strengthening regional connectivity and enhancing travel options for customers across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. IndiGo will directly connect the airport to over 16 destinations across India.

This also enables seamless, one-stop connectivity between 14 city pairs like Amritsar to Jodhpur; Bareilly to Bhopal, Jaipur, and Jodhpur; Dharamshala to Jodhpur; Chandigarh to Bareilly, Kishangarh, and Pantnagar; Jammu to Jodhpur; Jaipur to Dharamshala and Pantnagar; Kishangarh to Bhopal; Pantnagar to Jaipur and Jodhpur and so on. These connections are set to enhance access between tier 2 / 3 cities and major metros, making air travel more seamless for customers across India, the release stated.

Also Read | Tata Motors Limited Stock Update: Share Price of TMCV Rises 5% on Robust Volume.

Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said, "Opening of the Noida International Airport marks a new chapter in India's aviation story. Delhi NCR now joins a select group of global megacities served by multiple airports. For IndiGo, the privilege of being the launch carrier at NIA is more than a commercial milestone; it is a commitment to western Uttar Pradesh, to the broader Delhi NCR, and the millions of travellers for whom this gateway opens new possibilities. We are proud to be here from day one."

Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman, Noida International Airport, said, "Welcoming IndiGo's first flights marks the beginning of a new chapter for Noida International Airport. As our launch carrier, IndiGo will connect NIA to key destinations across India, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience from day one. We look forward to working closely with IndiGo to deliver a seamless travel experience and support the continued growth of aviation, trade and tourism across the region."

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is poised to become a key aviation and logistics hub, complementing existing capacity in the region. With the addition of NIA, IndiGo will now serve all three airports in the NCR - Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), Hindon Airport (Ghaziabad), and Noida International Airport (Noida). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)