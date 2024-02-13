Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person after an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Indigo flight 6E-5188 was coming from Chennai to Mumbai and about 40 kilometers away from landing at Mumbai airport, the air traffic control found information written on a tissue paper in the toilet about the presence of a bomb on the plane.

As per the information from the police, a threatening letter was found in the toilet of the flight. It was written on the tissue paper "There is a bomb in my bag', if we land in Bombay, everyone will die, I am a terrorist agency."

"After receiving this threatening letter, the local police and other agencies were informed about it. As soon as the plane landed at the airport, all the passengers were hurriedly debarred and the plane was checked, but it was a matter of relief that nothing like this was found in the plane," the police said.

Mumbai Airport Police registered a case against an unknown person and initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

