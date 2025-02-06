New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): IndiGo airline has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for a damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The aircraft, set to arrive in India in the coming weeks, is expected to begin operations in March 2025. This partnership underscores IndiGo's strategic efforts to expand its geographic reach and provide its customers with more options for international travel.

The initial term of the agreement is six months, with an option for extension up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

IndiGo and Norse will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft and increase their collaboration further.

IndiGo is committed to providing an exceptional travel experience to its customers and expanding its international footprint to cater to the growing demand for international travel to and from India.

To support and accelerate its long-haul expansion, IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus 350-900 wide-body aircraft with an option for an additional 70 aircraft, with deliveries expected to commence in 2027.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, says, "As part of our broader strategy to significantly expand our international network, we are pleased to confirm this damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways. Our vision is to transform into a global player by 2030 while having strong roots and continuous expansion in India, and we are strategically moving ahead in that direction." (ANI)

