New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): An IndiGo flight from Mumbai-Delhi was delayed because of bad weather conditions, said the airline in a statement on Friday.

A statement from IndiGo said, "Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed late due to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft because of bad weather. The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and arrangement of a fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delay."

According to the statement, the passengers were served food as the flight was prepared.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers", the statement said.

Earlier on February 26, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb at Surat.

"On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement read.

As per an official statement from DGCA, during the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged.

"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read. (ANI)

