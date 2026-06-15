India News | Indira Gandhi Was a Dictator, Says Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Hits Back at Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday hit back strongly at senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's "Indira Gandhi would have banned BJP" remarks, where she described the former Indian Prime Minister as a "dictator."

Speaking to ANI, Diya Kumari stated that Gehlot's statement reflects the mindset of Congress, and their leader, Indira Gandhi, who had imposed Emergency and had banned every institution.

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"This reflects the mindset of the Congress and its leader Indira Gandhi, who imposed the Emergency. She banned every institution. It was a time no one will forget. She was a dictator," Kumari said.

The development comes after earlier in the day, Gehlot had launched a sharp attack at the BJP, accusing the party of weakening the country, saying that if Indira Gandhi were the Prime Minister at present, she would have banned the party.

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Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Gehlot remarked, "If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP."

Expressing confidence in the Congress party's future prospects, Gehlot added, "When the public realises--and truly stands with the Congress--then the parties currently allied with the NDA and the BJP will turn against the BJP."

Speaking on the need for opposition unity, Gehlot said, "There is a need to strengthen the INDIA alliance.I also stated that INDIA alliance should openly give leadership to Rahul Gandhi."

Drawing a comparison with the political landscape during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "Back in the day, during Indira Gandhi's time, it was Congress versus all other parties.The 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' campaign was launched against Indira Gandhi, yet within just two and a half years, the public brought her back to power."

The Congress leader also voiced concern over the current political climate in the country. "In my lifetime, I have witnessed many situations, but the atmosphere in the country today is dangerous." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)