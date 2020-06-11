Indore, Jun 11 (PTI) A 101-year-old man has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing coronavirus positive, doctors said on Thursday.

Head of the Chest Disease Department of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Dr Ravi Dosi, said that the centenarian was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with complaints of breathing difficulty.

"The family members of the 101-year-old person said that he did not leave the house even once during the lockdown. So he might have contracted the infection from one of the family members," Dosi said.

Oxygen support is being given to the patient to save his life. He is also suffering from old age-related ailments, including chronic kidney and heart diseases, he said.

According to Dosi, the patient's 45-year-old son has also been admitted to the hospital after he showed COVID-19- like symptoms. His sample has been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man found COVID-19 infected in the city had returned home from hospitals after the recovery.

According to the health department, 3,922 patients of COVID-19 have been found so far in Indore district, of whom 163 have died during treatment.

