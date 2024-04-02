Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): An Australian citizen was found dead in his hotel room in Indore in a suspected heart attack, with further investigation being carried out by the officials.

The deceased has been identified as Gavin Andrew Bailey, the police said.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

Assistant Commissioner of Police at Lasudiya Police Station, Krishna Lalchandani said that no marks have been found on the body of the deceased and further investigation is being done.

Speaking to ANI, the ACP said, "An Australian citizen's body has been found. The FSL team and fingerprint team are investigating. He is now being sent to the mortuary room."

Also Read | India's Responsibility To Look at Such Situations in Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Red Sea Tensions (Watch Video).

He said that at the first instance, the death appeared to have been caused by cardiorespiratory failure.

"Prima facie, it appears that the situation is like cardiorespiratory failure; further scrutiny is underway," ACP Lalchandani said.

"There was no mark on the body, no struggle marks. Overall, it does not seem suspicious. He has been living here since February 15," he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)