Indore (MP), May 7 (PTI) A case was registered against a 27-year-old man late Saturday night for allegedly causing a devastating fire at a three-storey building in Vijay Nagar locality in Indore city which claimed seven lives, police said.

Shubham Dixit (27), the absconding accused, allegedly torched a vehicle which belonged to a woman who had spurned him, police said.

After he set fire to the vehicle in the building's parking area early Saturday morning, the flames spread and engulfed the building, said a police official, adding that police have launched a manhunt for Dixit.

