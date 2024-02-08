India News | Indore Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Session Judge Nilesh Yadav found the accused Dilip, a resident of Machal village in the district, guilty and convicted him to life imprisonment under IPC section 302, three years of rigorous imprisonment under section 201 and imposed a total fine of Rs 2000.

Feb 08, 2024
India News | Indore Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A court in Indore has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife and also imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on him.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Session Judge Nilesh Yadav found the accused Dilip, a resident of Machal village in the district, guilty and convicted him to life imprisonment under IPC Section 302, three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 and imposed a total fine of Rs 2000.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said, "The incident occurred on August 4, 2020 under the jurisdiction of the Betma police station in the district. On getting suspicion over the incident, Kotwar (a unit of village panchayat) of Machal village informed the police that the accused's wife had committed suicide by hanging herself at home in the night, after which the accused along with relatives performed her cremation in the morning. The police reached the spot, conducted an investigation and found it to be a crime."

Thereafter, the FSL team was called to the incident site, where they conducted a thorough investigation and also collected evidence from the crematorium. On searching the room of the deceased's house, a written complaint was found in the name of the Betma police station in-charge, which was confiscated. The police also seized the shirt of the accused, bedsheet and pillow cover, which were soaked in surf water, he added.

During the investigation, based on the statements of the deceased's father, other witnesses and available evidence, it was found that the deceased was married to the accused, Dilip, in 2006 and there was an unusual age difference between them. Due to this, they had a problematic relationship, Srivastava said.

"After the probe, the police came to know that the accused killed his wife and arrested him. The police presented the chargesheet of the case before the court. During the hearing, Additional Session Judge Nilesh Yadav found the accused guilty and pronounced the judgement," he added. (ANI)

