Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indore district administration on Tuesday conducted a crackdown at two factories under the 'Milavat se mukti' (abolition of adulteration) campaign at the industrial area nearby the Polo ground here.

The crackdown was conducted against two organisations - Maya Foods and Satguru Milk Centre - which were engaged in making products by using acetic acid.

The crackdown was conducted by a team of the administration under Additional Collector of Indore, Abhay Bedekar.

The administration collected food samples from both the places and seized acetic acid and kerosene from there.

On the revelation of adulteration and irregularities, the administration has filed a case under National Security Act (NSA) against Satguru Milk Centre's Tikam Thadani, Vasudev Thadani and Vinod Thadani and against Maya Food's Tilak Narayan Purohit and Vivek Narayan Purohit.

Earlier, the Indore district administration had cracked down on an organisation named MK Traders based in the city for making adulterated asafoetida. (ANI)

