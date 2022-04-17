Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Acting on a tip that was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit that four persons carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold would be coming to Indore on April 12 in Kia Seltos car, 3 kgs gold was recovered.

After getting the initial tip, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of DRI intercepted the car on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Indore. On thorough search of the car, 3 foreign origin gold bars totally weighing 3 kgs were recovered from a specially built cavity concealed in car. All the four occupants of the vehicle confessed their crime.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Fresh Heatwave Spell Over Northwest and Central India; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Says IMD.

Further, they revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied the said gold bars is in Ulhasnagar (MH). Immediately a follow up operation was conducted by DRI officers and a jeweller in Ulhasnagar was nabbed. The jeweller also confessed his crime.

The goods and the vehicle used for concealment and transport have been seized and all the five persons have been arrested under provisions of Customs Act 1962. All the five accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Indore Court on 16th April. Further investigation is on.

Also Read | Delhi: Heavy Security Deployed in Jahangirpuri After Violence During Shobha Yatra.

Earlier this calendar year, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit had seized approximately 5 kgs of Foreign Gold and 1600 kgs of Cannabis worth Rs 5.65 Crore.

Also, so far this year, DRI Indore has succeeded in recovering Rs. 5 Crores Customs Duty evaded in Customs related frauds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)