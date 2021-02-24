Indore, Feb 24 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted a flesh trade racket being run under the guise of a massage centre and spa here with the arrest of 21 persons, including 12 women, an official said.

The action was taken following a tip-off, he said.

"The crime branch sleuths raided the massage centre located in Vijay Nagar area and 12 women were found indulging in immoral acts with the customers," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guruprasad Parashar told reporters.

Two of the arrested women claimed that they are citizens of Thailand, but the police did not find any visa papers with them in this regard.

"Sanjay Verma (33), the director of the spa, is among those arrested. During his questioning, he revealed that he used to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 from each customer," the official said.

Parashar said that a detailed probe is being carried out into the claim of the two women that they are from Thailand.

The police are on the lookout for the owner of the spa, identified as Jinni Rajan, who is from Chhattarpur town, he said.

