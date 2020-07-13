Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Streets remained deserted as the Sunday lockdown was observed in Indore as per the district administration orders following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"This was like the first phase of lockdown when everything except essential services was prohibited," Harinarayan Chari Mishra, DIG Indore told ANI.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration issued an order for complete lockdown in the entire district for 24 hours on Sundays. However, essential services will continue.

Meanwhile, Indore reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,352.

The death toll touched 269 after 4 deaths were reported on Sunday including 2 deaths which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.

A total of 36 people were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,017. There are 1,066 active COVID-19 cases in the district. (ANI)

