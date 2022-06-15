Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 15 (ANI): Indore police registered a complaint after a Domino's Pizza female employee in Indore was brutally beaten up by a group of four women from a local gang, said the police on Tuesday.

"On June 11, 3-4 girls had assaulted a girl. In the matter, Nandani Yadav filed a report in the police station on June 12, in which an investigation is being done. Notice has been sent to the accused," said the Police station in-charge (Dwarkapuri), Satish Dwivedi.

Also Read | Rahul Sahu, 11-Year-Old Boy Who Had Fallen into Borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa, Rescued After 104 Hours (Watch Video).

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the Domino's Pizza employee can be seen screaming and crying out in pain. A group of women can be seen verbally and physically abusing the employee with bare hands and stick. The assaulters are allegedly a part of a local gang.

Also Read | Religious Conversion: Law Should Not Be Weak So Culprits Could Escape, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The pizza chain employee in the video says "She will file a police complaint" to which one of the lady goons replies "Go call the police". The lady then tried to save her life by entering a nearby residence.

Soon after the assault video got viral on social media, many people criticized the group of women beating and abusing an innocent lady so badly and requested the MP Police to register a complaint against all the assaulters in the video and demanded a fair probe into the case.

The violent video is said to be shared by the local gang itself on social media.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)