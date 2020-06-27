Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Indore on Friday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,575, including 3,397 discharged cases and 218 fatalities.

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)