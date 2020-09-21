Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Indore reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus, the district health department said.

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 19,937, while the total fatalities have risen to 505.

Also Read | Delhi: Five Held as Video of Bikers Performing Stunts in Vikas Marg Goes Viral.

"As many as 419 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 19,937. Six more people have died, taking the death toll to 505," the health department said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 1,03,065. Currently, there are 21,964 active cases, 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal: Newly-Constructed Crematorium Collapses Into Hooghly River Before Inauguration in Howrah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)