Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indore on Monday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,403, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 11 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 4,028.

There are 1,102 active cases in the district, and 4,792 people are under institutional quarantine.

The death toll touched 273 after 4 deaths were reported on Monday including 3 deaths which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday. (ANI)

