Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) Five persons, including an octogenarian woman, have received the gift of sight after the kin of some of the deceased of the Indore temple tragedy agreed for organ donation, a senior health official said on Friday.

Thirty-six people died on March 30 on Ram Navami after the floor of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple built on a stepwell in Indore's Patel Nagar collapsed, hurtling devotees several feet below.

"Our eye bank received six corneas, which were used to carry out transplants into five persons. One more transplant will take place soon. The five recipients comprise four men aged 38,52,55 and 60 and an 80-year-old woman, all of whom had lost their sight due to ailments or age-related issues," Government Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital ophthalmologist Dr Shweta Walia told PTI.

Medicine shop owner Umesh Khanchandani, who lost his wife Bhumika (32) in the tragedy, said he and his wife had decided long ago on organ donation.

