New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A day after India announced a series of measures against Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, a senior official the Ministry of Jal Shakti wrote to his Pakistan counterpart conveying that the Indian government has decided that "the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect".

The Cabinet Committee on Security, which met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, took a series of measures to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: All-Party Meeting Ends With Show of Solidarity, Condemnation of Carnage (Watch Videos).

Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee wrote to her Pakistan counterpart Syed Ali Murtaza on Thursday conveying that Islamabad had also "breached the treaty".

The letter said India has sent notices to Pakistan government seeking modification of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 (the Treaty) under Article XII (3) of the Treaty.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists, Who Survived, Family Members of Victims Ask Why There Was No Security or Army Deployed at Baisaran (Watch Videos).

"These communications cited fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed that require a re-assessment of obligations under the various Articles of the Treaty read with its Annexures," the letter said.

"These changes include significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy and other changes in the assumptions underlying the sharing of waters under the Treaty," it added.

The letter said that obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty.

"However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India's full utilization of its rights under the Treaty," it said.

"Furthermore, apart from other breaches committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India's request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty. The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," it added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday announced the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met under the Chairmanship Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

Misri said that strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack. The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The Foreign Secretary said that recognizing the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon the following measures:

"The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025," he said.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," he added.

Misri said the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India.

"India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025," he said.

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

"As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible," Foreign Secretary said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)