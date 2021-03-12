COVID-19 Vaccination in UP. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India's industrial production contracted by 1.6 per cent in January, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January 2021.

Mining output declined 3.7 per cent, while power generation grew 5.5 per cent in January.

The IIP had grown by 2.2 per cent in January 2020.

