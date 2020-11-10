Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday called upon the industrial sector to develop an institutional system to encourage research and design innovations.

He was addressing the National Conference on Industrial Development through Research Development and Innovations organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

Also Read | Rajasthan Mayoral Election 2020 Results: Check Names of Winners of Mahapaur Polls in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

Mishra urged the CII to work on a policy of motivating entrepreneurs to get the latest research and design patents in the states.

He said developing a common understanding of the government and entrepreneurs for industrial development can only help the country's economy to grow rapidly.

Also Read | Assembly Bypolls 2020 Results: BJP Poised to Sweep More Than 40 of 59 Seats Across 11 States, Readies for Easy Win in Madhya Pradesh.

The Governor also stressed on adopting science and technology innovation, adding that it is necessary to identify and bring forward local innovations, latest forms of design and research.

There is no dearth of capabilities in the country, but industrial sectors need to come forward and work in the development of essential components required for research and innovation system, he said.

Organisations like the CII should contribute to encourage micro, small and medium scale industries, Mishra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)