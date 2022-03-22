New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A two-month-old girl was found dead inside a microwave oven at her home in Chirag Dilli in south Delhi on Monday, police said.

According to police, at around 5 pm, the Delhi Police said it received information about the death of a 2-month-old infant. Earlier, a neighbour informed them that a child was found inside the oven.

The cause of death is yet to be established, Police said that an investigation is being conducted and a case of murder has being registered. (ANI)

