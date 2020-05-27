India News | Infighting Within TMC over Cyclone Amphan Response Comes out in Open

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The infighting within the ruling TMC over cyclone Amphan response was out in the open on Tuesday after senior minister Sadhan Pande blamed the party-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation for "lack of planning" in dealing with the crisis.

Senior TMC leader and Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation board of administrators Firhad Hakim hit back by saying "it is easy to lecture others by sitting inside AC rooms".

The infighting within the Trinamool Congress came out in the open amid sporadic protests over demands for restoration of power and water supply in several cyclone-hit parts of West Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan has claimed 86 lives in the state so far.

While talking to reporters this evening, state Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande said the crisis could have been handled in a much better way.

"Had there been proper planning, the cyclone crisis could have been averted in a much better way. There was no proper planning. None of us was also consulted on how this crisis could be dealt with in a much better way," Pande said.

"Anybody who fails to perform should resign from his post. The chairman of KMC didn't call any meeting of the MLAs of the city. Firhad Hakim should have consulted his predecessor Sovan Chatterjee," he alleged.

Hakim hit back immediately by saying that instead of criticising the KMC, Pande should have come forward with an alternative plan.

"Why is he criticising now? What was he doing for the last one week? He should have come to KMC with an alternative plan. All of our officials and staff are busy in restoration work because we believe it is easier to criticise than to work," he said.

Speaking on the issue of failure of the private power utility company in Kolkata to restore electricity at all corners of the city, Pande said other power companies should also be allowed to operate for healthy competition.

"Other companies should be allowed to operate. Because whenever there is a monopoly, the business houses start taking their customers for granted," he said.

Pande's statement criticising the KMC was welcomed by the opposition BJP which said "criticism by a TMC minister only proves the opposition charge of the state government's failure in dealing with the crisis".

Senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Hakim was appointed as the chairman of the board of administrators on May 7.

