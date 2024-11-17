Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Bangladeshi infiltrators were posing a threat to Jharkhand's culture and society.

He accused the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand of "patronising" infiltration.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators are entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal girls and grabbing their lands. They know the art of land and love jihad. They are posing a threat to our society and culture,” Sarma, the BJP's election co-in charge for the Jharkhand assembly polls, said addressing a rally in Godda.

He claimed that there were 23 lakh Hindus and two lakh Muslims in Santhal Pargana in 1951.

“Today, the population of Hindus have declined to 67 per cent from 90 per cent in 1951 in the region, while the Muslim population increased to 31 per cent during the period...the JMM-led alliance government is patronising infiltration for vote bank," Sarma alleged.

