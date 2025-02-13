Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Responding to the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's statement on inflation, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday pointed out that the inflation rate has decreased significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 8-9% in 2014 to 4.5-5% currently.

He also highlighted the reduction in unemployment rates from 10% during the Congress tenure to 3% today.

"The inflation rate in 2014 was over 8-9 per cent, which has come down to 4.5-5 per cent under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The unemployment rate reached 10 per cent during Congress' tenure and today has been limited to 3 per cent... " said Scindia.

Scindia further emphasised the improvement in the country's economic progress under PM Modi's leadership, with India moving from 11th to 5th position globally. He expressed confidence that by 2027, India will surpass Germany and Japan to become the third-largest economy in the world.

"The burden of NPA (Non-Performing Assets) Banks in the country was 11 per cent during Congress, and PM Modi cleared the balance sheet, limiting the burden to 2.6 per cent... The country which was at number 11, has come to 5th position today on the economic progress under the leadership of PM Modi, and by 2027, we will come to third position, surpassing Germany and Japan," he added.

Scindia has highlighted the significant investments made by the Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh, including the Ken-Betwa Link Project and the Chambal, Kali Sindh, Parvati irrigation project, both worth Rs 45,000 crore. These projects are expected to benefit 8-10 districts in the state.

"Prime Minister has given great schemes to Madhya Pradesh - Ken-Betwa Link Project worth Rs 45000 crore, Chambal, Kali Sindh, Parvati irrigation project worth Rs 45000 crore - both schemes affecting 8-10 districts of Madhya Pradesh... Under the guidance of CM (of Madhya Pradesh), Investors Meet is being organized... I believe that with the presence of the Prime Minister at this summit, all of us will get new energy...," said Scindia while speaking on the upcoming Global Investors Summit to be held in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's 8th Global Investors Summit will take place in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program is being organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address in Parliament, saying she's "living on a different planet" for claiming there's no rise in unemployment or prices.

"I don't know which planet she is living in. She is saying there is no inflation, there is no rise in unemployment, there is no rise in prices," the Wayanad MP told reporters as they left the Parliament after the house proceedings concluded.

Her remarks come after Sitharaman's speech in the Rajya Sabha, where she highlighted the budget's focus on transforming India into a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, with emphasis on sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, and rural development.

Earlier in her address, Sitharaman highlighted the main goal of the budget, that of rolling out a "futuristic path for transforming India into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."

FM Sitharaman mentioned that indirect tax under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has significantly reduced over the years since its implementation. She stated that the average tax under the previous indirect tax regime was 15.8 per cent, under GST it has now come down to 11.3 per cent.

Responding to a question raised by Nadimul Haque, a Member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) representing West Bengal, Sitharaman highlighted the reduction in GST rates over time.

"Earlier the tax levied on everyday item 15.8 per cent tax could have been levied without additionally burdening the buyer or consumer. If that was the rate at which the GST rates were brought in, today... the rate has come down to 11.3 per cent. That is the level of reduction of rates which have happened in the GST Council," she said. (ANI)

