Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF) and Sparsha Trust on Thursday together announced 'Chinnara Dhama'- an initiative to provide shelter and education to 300 girl children, who have lost one or both parents to COVID-19.

Also Read | Realme Announces Indian Cricketer KL Rahul As Its New Brand Ambassador.

While KIAF is the CSR arm of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Sparsha Trust is a Bengaluru-based NGO that is working towards creating a safe space for vulnerable children by providing them with care, protection, and education.

Also Read | Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Feature, Here's How It Works.

Chinnara Dhama will be managed under KIAF's flagship programme Namma Shikshana (Our Education).

Noting that the initiative will provide safe and secure lodging facilities, as well as social and psychological support to girl children, KIAF in a release said, it will provide access to quality education by enrolling the children at one of the BIAL-adopted schools, and the children will also be provided with basic and vocational skills that are required to develop their social competencies.

‘Chinnara Dhama', in Kannada translates to “a sanctuary for young children” and will be a residential and learning facility within the campus ‘Makkala Dhama' that is being developed in a 2-acre property, owned by Sparsha Trust in Bettakote Grama Panchayat limits, near Kempegowda International Airport, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)