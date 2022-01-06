New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Prompt action by Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a peacock found lying on a road after being electrocuted in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.

On January 3, a team from the Burari police station rescued the peacock after being informed about it over phone and rushed it to a bird hospital, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

"The national bird was immediately taken to the hospital by the team. The peacock was saved by strenuous and prompt efforts," SHO of Burari Inspector Rajendra Prasad said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)