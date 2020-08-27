Firozabad (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) An 40-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the temporary jail at Dayalu College here on Thursday, police said.

The inmate, Robin Verma, was found hanging in his room around 7:30 PM, the police said.

"The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe in the matter," Incharge Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Rajesh Kumar Verma said.

Verma was in jail for allegedly setting afire on August 18 a jeweller he suspected was in an illicit relationship with his wife, the police said.

Verma's wife had committed suicide on August 12 and he believed it was due to her relationship with the jeweller, they said.

